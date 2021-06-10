What Sadyr Japarov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discuss during talks

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, within the framework of an official visit to Ankara, met with the leader of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the press service of the head of state, the meeting took place in a tete-a-tete format.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Turkish bilateral and multilateral cooperation, topical issues of interaction in the trade, economic, military-technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the priorities of cooperation within the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States and implementation of previously reached agreements within the framework of strategic partnership.