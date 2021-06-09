Prosecutors and investigators not to order checks in Kyrgyzstan

The right of an investigator or prosecutor to order inspections has been removed from the draft new Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Members of the working group on development of the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes met with representatives of the Business Ombudsman, the International Business Council, the Bar Association, the National Alliance of Business Associations, the Jewelers Association, and the Customs Brokers Association. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Justice.

At the meeting, the representatives of the business community noted the importance of decriminalizing economic crimes and other changes aimed at protecting entrepreneurs. The proposals of the business community were taken into account by the members of the working group; amendments were made to the draft Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«In particular, the thresholds for criminal prosecution for economic crimes have been revised; in some cases, imprisonment has been replaced with fines, powers of the prosecutor and investigator «to order scheduled and unplanned tax inspections and other verification actions» have been removed,» the statement says.