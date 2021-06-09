Sadyr Japarov visits Anitkabir memorial complex in Turkey

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, within the framework of his official visit to Turkey, visited Anitkabir memorial complex — the resting place of the first President of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov laid a wreath at the burial place of the great state and political figure of Turkey, paying tribute to his memory. He visited the museum of the mausoleum, left a memorable entry in the book of honored guests.

The Anitkabir memorial complex was erected as a symbol of respect for the merits of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk before the state and people. The complex, covering an area of ​​750 square meters, includes a mausoleum, museum, park and other facilities.

Sadyr Japarov will be in Turkey on an official visit from June 9 to June 11. He will hold bilateral talks with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meet with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, take part in a Business Forum of the two countries, and also talk with Kyrgyzstanis working and studying in Ankara.