13:20
USD 84.63
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.16
English

3,898 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 624 - in serious condition

At least 3,898 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 2,080 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,818, including 106 people are in an extremely serious condition, 518— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,165 people (64 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 29 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 331 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 178 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 20, in Chui region — 84, in Osh region — 9, in Naryn region — 10, in Issyk-Kul region —25, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Batken region — 2.

In total, 101,364 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/196994/
views: 87
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173.9 million people globally
29 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
459 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,173 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173 million people globally
COVID-19: 24-hour hospitals opened in Osh city
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,781 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 595 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,714 in total
Popular
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
9 June, Wednesday
13:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173.9 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173.9 milli...
12:54
29 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:46
3,898 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 624 - in serious condition
12:40
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:33
459 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,173 in total