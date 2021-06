A 20-year-old guy died at a mine in Syulukta, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

A mine collapsed at Ak-Sulukta LLC on June 8 at about 18.00. As a result, a guy,20, died at the scene, a man, 36, was injured. His condition is assessed as moderate.

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, police officers, an ambulance team and local residents were involved in rescue of the victims.