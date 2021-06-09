Russia to vaccinate labor migrants against coronavirus

Instruction of the President of Russia on vaccination of foreigners will primarily concern labor migrants and foreign citizens already staying in the Russian Federation. Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova informed Interfax.

«The government is working on the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation, given in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, on the vaccination of foreign citizens against COVID-19. First of all, the issues of vaccination of labor migrants and foreign citizens who are already on the territory of the country will be considered,» the journalists were told.

Speaking on June 4 at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the issue of organizing vaccine tourism in the Russian Federation by the end of the month.

«I ask the government to analyze all aspects of this issue by the end of the month so that, taking into account safety requirements, sanitary control, to organize conditions for foreign citizens for paid vaccination in our country,» Vladimir Putin said at the SPIEF plenary session.

He instructed the government, regions and business to jointly work out the issues of vaccination of people who come to Russia as labor migrants. According to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, it will be possible to organize the vaccination process within the next 3-4 weeks using the one-component Sputnik Light vaccine.