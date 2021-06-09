Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey: Composition of delegation of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for the Republic of Turkey, the presidential press service reported.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The heads of the two states will discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS). In addition, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Within the framework of the official visit, the president is expected to meet with the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop. The head of state will also take part in the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov will meet with citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, students and representatives of diasporas, public associations and organizations working in Turkey.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes: