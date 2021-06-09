Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey: Composition of delegation of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for the Republic of Turkey, the presidential press service reported.
During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The heads of the two states will discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS). In addition, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.
Within the framework of the official visit, the president is expected to meet with the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop. The head of state will also take part in the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum.
In addition, Sadyr Japarov will meet with citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, students and representatives of diasporas, public associations and organizations working in Turkey.
The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes:
- President’s wife Aigul Japarova;
- Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev;
- Head of the Presidential Executive Office Suyunbek Kasmambetov;
- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov;
- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev;
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliev;
- Minister of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov;
- Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;
- Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev;
- Deputy Defense Minister Almazbek Karasartov;
- Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Azamat Mukashev.