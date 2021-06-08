3,781 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 595 - in serious condition

At least 3,781 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

At least 2,016 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,765, including 99 people are in an extremely serious condition, 496— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,137 people (64.4 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 33 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 311 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 153 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 15, in Chui region — 81, in Naryn region — 9, in Issyk-Kul region —32, in Jalal-Abad region — 16, in Batken region — 5.

In total, 101,033 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.