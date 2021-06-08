Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rally near Government House in Bishkek

Supporters of the missing president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi are holding another rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the 9th day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

About 150 people participate in a peaceful protest with the same demand — to find Orhan Inandi and provide information on the progress of the investigative measures.

For the last three days, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been sending out a press release with the same content: active operational and investigative measures to find Orhan Inandi continue throughout the territory of Kyrgyzstan, search measures are being carried out throughout the republic to establish the whereabouts of the missing person. Active searches are conducted in foothill areas, riverbeds and canals, in fields and farmland, at garbage dumps and landfills. Construction sites, garage cooperatives, parking lots, abandoned buildings, territories of factories and plants, forest areas and park zones are checked. More than 1,000 employees of the internal affairs bodies are involved in search activities.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.