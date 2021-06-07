20:42
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Turkey on June 9-11. Presidential press service reported.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The leaders of the two states will discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

The 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey will be held with participation of the presidents of the two countries.

Sadyr Japarov is expected to meet with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop. He will also attend the business forum of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The head of state will meet with citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, students and representatives of diasporas, public associations and organizations working in Ankara.
