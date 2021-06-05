10:27, 05 June 2021, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
Construction of two factories starts in Tokmak city
Construction of two factories began in Tokmak city. Press service of the City Hall reported.
The Russian-Kyrgyz joint venture will build a textile factory for production of hosiery and a garment factory for production of ready-made clothes.
Investors bought a land plot in the industrial zone of the city with an area of 52,700 square meters. $ 1 million is to be spent on construction. Construction of the facilities is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.