Construction of two factories starts in Tokmak city

Construction of two factories began in Tokmak city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The Russian-Kyrgyz joint venture will build a textile factory for production of hosiery and a garment factory for production of ready-made clothes.

Investors bought a land plot in the industrial zone of the city with an area of ​​52,700 square meters. $ 1 million is to be spent on construction. Construction of the facilities is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

It is planned to create 300 jobs.
