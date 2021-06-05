11:35
Kazakhstan stops talks on purchasing AstraZeneca vaccine

Kazakhstan has stopped negotiations on the purchase of AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports about its negative side effects. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy LLP Yerkhat Iskaliev.

According to him, Kazakhstan continues negotiations on the supply of vaccines. Negotiations on AstraZeneca have been stopped, but they continue on Pfizer.

«There are no delivery schedules, certain requirements are also set,» Yerkhat Iskaliev said.

To date, four types of vaccines against coronavirus infection are available in Kazakhstan — Sputnik V, QazCovid-in (QazVac), Hayat-Vax and Coronavac.

Over 2.1 million people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan since February 1, and 1.1 million — with the second.

Kyrgyzstan did not refuse AstraZeneca. Terms of delivery of the vaccine are not named, but it is tentatively expected this month.
