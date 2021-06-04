18:43
USD 84.67
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.16
English

Situation at border: Kamchybek Tashiev, Saimumin Yatimov to hold talks

Meeting of the heads of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will take place in Chon-Alai district of Osh region. Kamchybek Tashiev told today during a meeting with residents of the region.

He noted that the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is under the control of the President Sadyr Japarov.

«1,100 hectares of land on Unzhu-Bulak site is a disputed area. They (Tajikistan. — Note of 24.kg news agency), based on the maps of 1924 and 1989, state that the land belongs to them. But we stress that this site has not been demarcated. We set up a post on the demarcated site. Tajikistan has recently been trying to reclaim disputed areas,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security announced an upcoming meeting with his Tajik counterpart Saimumin Yatimov. «Border issues should be resolved peacefully — without use of military force, without harm to the local population,» he said.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district today at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.
link: https://24.kg/english/196496/
views: 110
Print
Related
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan: Situation is relatively stable
MFA of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Tajikistan: Border detachment stationed at agreed site
Situation at border: Trust in Tajikistan as partner to decline
Situation in Chon-Alai district is stable, negotiations underway
Situation in Chon-Alai: Border Service shows machinery brought by Tajikistan
Situation at border: Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for place of conflict
Another incident occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict: Concept of Tajikistan's military aggression to be sent to UN
Border conflict a month later: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were on verge of war
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
4 June, Friday
18:22
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to help with vaccine COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to help with vacci...
18:06
Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Helicopter made emergency landing
17:59
Situation at border: Kamchybek Tashiev, Saimumin Yatimov to hold talks
16:48
Bishkek City Hall signs agreement on supply of gas buses
16:30
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan: Situation is relatively stable