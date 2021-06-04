Situation at border: Kamchybek Tashiev, Saimumin Yatimov to hold talks

Meeting of the heads of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will take place in Chon-Alai district of Osh region. Kamchybek Tashiev told today during a meeting with residents of the region.

He noted that the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is under the control of the President Sadyr Japarov.

«1,100 hectares of land on Unzhu-Bulak site is a disputed area. They (Tajikistan. — Note of 24.kg news agency), based on the maps of 1924 and 1989, state that the land belongs to them. But we stress that this site has not been demarcated. We set up a post on the demarcated site. Tajikistan has recently been trying to reclaim disputed areas,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security announced an upcoming meeting with his Tajik counterpart Saimumin Yatimov. «Border issues should be resolved peacefully — without use of military force, without harm to the local population,» he said.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district today at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.