Situation in Chon-Alai district is stable, negotiations underway

Situation in Chon-Alai district is stable. Head of the district Temirbolot Asanaliev told 24.kg news agency.

«The situation is stable. The government delegation is negotiating. The population was not evacuated,» he told.

According to local residents, there is no military machinery on the Kyrgyz side of the border.

«There is a frontier post not far from us, but we did not see additional forces and military equipment. Only those soldiers who were here before are guarding the border,» residents of Kara-Teyit village told.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district today at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer deep into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.
