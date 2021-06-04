12:34
USD 84.67
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.16
English

383 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,223 in total

At least 383 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 177 people got infected in Bishkek, 38 — in Osh city, 78— in Chui region, 20 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 10 — in Naryn region, 28 — Issyk-Kul region, 22 — in Jalal-Abad region, 6 — in Batken region.

In total, 106,223 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/196405/
views: 117
Print
Related
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,566 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,509 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 541 - in serious condition
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,840 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 171 million people globally
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,442 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 538 - in serious condition
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
4 June, Friday
11:57
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
11:54
3,566 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563 - in serious condition
11:49
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:44
383 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,223 in total
11:40
Name of President of Kyrgyzstan used for deceptive purposes