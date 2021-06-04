12:34
Situation in Chon-Alai: Border Service shows machinery brought by Tajikistan

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan sent out a video from the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where Tajikistan has installed a container.

The footage shows installation of the container by a crane. There is also an SUV, presumably a military one.

The Tajik side began to install the container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district today at 03,00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer deep into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.
