Record high air temperature registered on June 3 in Bishkek

June 3, 2021 became the hottest in the history of meteorological observations in Bishkek. Weather and Climate website provides such data.

The maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached 34.7 degrees yesterday. This is 7.7 degrees above normal. The coldest June 3 was in 1985, when the air warmed up only to + 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The hottest day in June was the 23rd of 2005, when the air temperature rose to +40.9 degrees. The average monthly temperature in June is +22.9 degrees.

Forecasters have been registering record high air temperature for the third day in a row.
