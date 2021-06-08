12:46
Record high air temperature registered on June 7 in Bishkek

June 7, 2021 became the hottest in the history of meteorological observations in Bishkek. Weather and Climate website provides such data.

The maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached 36.7 degrees yesterday.

The hottest days in June were the 1st, 3rd and 6th, when the air temperature rose to +35.5, 34.7 and 35.4 degrees respectively.

The coldest June 7 was in 1952, when the air warmed up to + 8.6 degrees Celsius only.

The first three days of June also became the hottest in the history of meteorological observations. The air warmed up to +35.5, 36.7 and 34.7 degrees, respectively.

The hottest day in June was the 23rd of 2005, when the air temperature rose to +40.9 degrees. The average monthly temperature in June is +22.9 degrees.
