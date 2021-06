June 1, 2021 became the hottest in the history of meteorological observations. Weather and Climate website provides such data.

The maximum air temperature reached 35.5 degrees yesterday. This is 7.7 degrees above normal. At the same time, the coldest June 1 was in 1979, when the air temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The hottest day in June was the 23rd in 2005, when the air temperature rose to 40.9 degrees. The average monthly temperature in June is +22.9 degrees.