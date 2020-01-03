Average monthly temperature in January 2020 to be higher than usual

Average monthly air temperature in January 2020 is expected to be 1-3 degrees above the climate norm. The Hydrometeorology Agency at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Average monthly air temperature in the agricultural zone of Chui region will be −1 ... + 1 degree Celsius, in the foothills and in Kemin valley −5 degrees. During the month, air temperature fluctuations are expected at night from −5 ... 0 to −12 ...− 7, during the day — from −2 ... + 3 to +6 ... + 11 degrees.

Average monthly temperature in Talas region will be −3 ...− 1 degrees. It will get colder at night to −13 ...− 8 degrees, and air temperature will rise to +5 ... + 10 degrees in the afternoon.

As for Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions, the average monthly air temperature will be 0 ... + 2, in the foothill areas —2 ... 0. The air temperature will drop to −7 at night, and it will rise to +11 degrees in the afternoon.

Average monthly temperature in Issyk-Kul region will be −3 ...− 1, in the east of Issyk-Kul basin −7 ...− 5 degrees. Air temperature will drop to −8 ...− 3 degrees at night, and in the east it will possibly drop to −15, during the day — to −4 ... + 4 degrees.

As for Naryn region, average monthly temperature there is −14 ...−12 degrees Celsius. The air temperature is expected to drop to −25 ...− 20 degrees at night, during the day — to −17 degrees.

Air temperature in Suusamyr valley will reach −25 degrees at night, in the daytime −7 degrees.

Monthly precipitation is expected to exceed the norm in Talas, Chui and southern regions of Kyrgyzstan.