Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Protesters march through center of Bishkek

Rally in support of Orhan Inandi, which began in Bishkek near the Parliament, continued outside the Government building.

About 200 protesters marched from the White House to the Old Square, chanting: «Authorities of Kyrgyzstan, find the teacher!»

«To this day, no one has answered us whether he is on the territory of Kyrgyzstan or he was taken out abroad. The police have cameras of Safe City project. Can’t they trace who kidnapped him and where they took him ?!» a participant of the rally said.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an investigative and operational group was created from among experienced investigators and detectives of the ministry, the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital and the Internal Affairs Department of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. All the necessary investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing whereabouts of citizen Orhan Inandi are carried out.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

His supporters have been holding rallies since June 1.
