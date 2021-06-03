15:06
USD 84.48
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.15
English

3,509 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 541 - in serious condition

At least 3,509 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 1,847 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,662, including 93 people are in an extremely serious condition, 448 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,094 people (65.8 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 27 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 299 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 196 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 10, in Chui region — 50, in Osh region — 6, in Naryn region — 6, in Issyk-Kul region —13, in Jalal-Abad region — 13, in Talas region — 5.

In total, 99,474 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/196274/
views: 106
Print
Related
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,840 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 171 million people globally
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,442 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 538 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
358 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,469 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.5 million people globally
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
3 June, Thursday
14:56
Amendments to Codes lead to criminalization of economic crimes Amendments to Codes lead to criminalization of economic...
14:41
Minibuses strike: Drivers address Bishkek officials
14:29
Border conflict: Concept of Tajikistan's military aggression to be sent to UN
14:08
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:03
3,509 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 541 - in serious condition