53-year-old Aryslanbek Akbarov became the deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan instead of Akylbek Japarov. The Central Election Commission (CEC) handed him the vacant mandate as the next candidate on the list of Bir Bol party.

Aryslanbek Akbarov will take the oath in the Parliament today.

Akylbek Japarov was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Economy and Finance.