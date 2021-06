Akylbek Japarov was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

The head of the state commission on Kumtor replaced Ulukbek Karmyshakov, who became the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office.

Mederbek Satyev, who held the post of the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office, was relieved of his post due to appointment to another position.