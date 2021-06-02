14:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 171 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 457,911 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 171,051,486 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,287,124), India (28,175,044), Brazil (16,624,480), France (5,738,641), Russia (5,022,881), Turkey (5,256,516), Great Britain (4,506,333), Italy (4,220,304), Spain (3,682,778), Germany (3,692,908), Argentina (3,817,139), Columbia (3,432,422) and Iran (2,923,823).

At least 3,561,896 people died from the virus (growth by 14,691 people for 24 hours), including 596,211 people — in the USA, 465,199— in Brazil, 227,840— in Mexico, 331,895— in India, 128,045— in the UK, 126,221— in Italy and 119,830 — in Russia.

At least 105,469 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 444,377 cases — in Kazakhstan, 100,495— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
