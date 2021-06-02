10:04
Some drivers of minibuses hold strike in Bishkek

Some of the drivers of minibuses did not show up for work today in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

The reason is still the same — they demand to increase the fare.

«They think that the City Hall is hindering this issue, but only the Bishkek City Council can raise tariffs. We have almost completed our part. A positive response to the analysis of the regulatory impact of the project has been received from the Ministry of Economy yesterday. We are preparing a draft resolution to submit it to the Bishkek City Council,» the press service said.

Employees of the City Transport Department are conducting work with the minibus drivers.

The City Hall offered three options for increasing fares, but it considers setting the cost of travel in municipal public transport at 11 soms, in buses of all classes of private transport companies (minibuses) — at 15 soms as the most acceptable.

The minibus drivers have already staged a strike in January. Then they demanded to increase the fare first to 15 soms, and then — to 19-20 soms. They proposed to increase the municipal buses and trolleybuses fare to 10 soms.
