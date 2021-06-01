President Sadyr Japarov receives director of Qatar Charity

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Yusef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Charity organization. Presidential press service reported.

Issues of activation and continuation of cooperation on humanitarian, socio-economic and educational projects were discussed. As Sadyr Japarov noted, Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the comprehensive development and expansion of cooperation with Qatar and is interested in bringing relations between the states to a higher level.

He highly appreciated humanitarian projects implemented with the support of the charitable organization, which make a significant contribution to the social and economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state noted the country’s great opportunities in the agricultural sector and proposed to continue cooperation to improve the infrastructure of remote areas, in particular, construction of social facilities, implementation of agricultural projects, establishment of production and etc.

Sadyr Japarov called on Yusef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari to jointly implement educational projects.

In particular, he proposed to consider the possibility of opening centers for the study of information technology, English and Arabic languages, provision of appropriate equipment and Internet access for students from remote regions of the country.

In response, Yusef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari stressed that the Qatari side was committed to positive bilateral relations, and was also ready to further promote implementation of projects in various fields. According to him, since 2019, Qatar Charity has implemented more than 2,000 projects, and one of the main directions is to provide support to socially vulnerable groups of the population, construction of schools and roads.

As Yusef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari emphasized, the organization has 60 branches around the world, with special attention being paid to the branch in Kyrgyzstan due to the friendly relations between the countries.