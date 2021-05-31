18:09
Foreign Minister discusses topical issues with Ambassador of Tajikistan

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan Nazirmad Alizoda. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The meeting took place at the request of the Tajik side. During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik interaction.

Particular emphasis was placed on taking measures necessary to maintain peace and stability in the border areas of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«In the context of the tragic events that took place, Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed the leading role of diplomats and the responsibility of the heads of diplomatic missions of the two states in Bishkek and Dushanbe in charge of strengthening friendly relations and contributing to the inadmissibility of armed clashes between fraternal countries. He stressed that the Kyrgyz side is aimed at achieving practical results in describing the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line in a short time, taking into account the interests of each of the parties. Issues related to the legal stay of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan in the territories of both states were also discussed,» the statement says.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
