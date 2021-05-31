Children aged 7-10 spend up to three hours daily on the Internet in Kyrgyzstan

Children from 7 to 10 years old spend up to three hours on the Internet every day in Kyrgyzstan. Vyacheslav Goncharov, a representative of Door Public Foundation told.

According to him, a study was carried out in all regions of the republic among children aged 7 to 17. In total, 2,350 children and teenagers took part in the survey.

«Older children spend up to five hours a day online. The Internet is a source of communication for them and a means for learning about the world around them. However, children, as a rule, do not know how to identify sources of information, do not have media literacy skills and therefore cannot always distinguish between truth and fiction,» he said.