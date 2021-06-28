17:56
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan

SpaceX team visited Kyrgyzstan last weekend as part of Starlink global broadband project. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the country reported.

A bilateral meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic Dastan Dogoev with the Senior Manager of Starlink Market Access at SpaceX Brian Schepis took place within the framework of the visit. The main directions and prospects for possible further cooperation and exchange of views on a set of issues related to development of digital infrastructure were discussed. The parties also touched upon the issue of providing high-speed broadband Internet access in hard-to-reach places, social facilities and schools in remote regions of the country, as well as vulnerable groups of the population.

«In addition, procedural issues on opening a representative office of Starlink in Kyrgyzstan to promote innovative digital projects were considered. Following the meeting, SpaceX requested additional information on the list of technical requirements and reached an agreement on the development of further fruitful cooperation within the framework of the global Starlink project,» the statement says.

The Starlink program aims to improve and expand internet connectivity across the globe. SpaceX plans to launch more than 11,000 satellites within the project to create a global Internet network. The network will provide the entire population of the planet with affordable and fast satellite Internet. Access speed of 1 gigabyte per second complies with 5G standards. Investment in the Starlink program is estimated at $ 10 billion. The CEO of SpaceX is Elon Musk.
