Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,412,589 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 170,189,835 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,258,623), India (27,894,800), Brazil (16,515,120), France (5,728,418), Russia (5,005,171), Turkey (5,242,911), Great Britain (4,499,937), Italy (4,216,003), Spain (3,668,658), Germany (3,687,615), Argentina (3,753,609), Columbia (3,383,289) and Iran (2,902,094).

At least 3,538,196 people died from the virus (growth by 30,725 people for 3 days), including 594,430 people — in the USA, 461,931— in Brazil, 223,507— in Mexico, 325,972— in India, 128,043— in the UK, 126,046— in Italy and 119,130 — in Russia.

At least 104,729 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 441,774 cases — in Kazakhstan, 100,124— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.