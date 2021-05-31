10:27
Prices for carrots and beetroot almost double for year in Kyrgyzstan

Retail prices for carrots and beetroot almost doubled over the year in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of the republic provided such data.

The results of monthly monitoring of average consumer prices showed that retail prices for beetroot on average in the republic amounted to 60.48 soms in May 2021. Compared to last year, they increased by 28.75 soms, or almost doubled. Carrot prices reached 40.49 soms and increased 1.6 times.

At the same time, the highest prices for beetroot were registered in Toktogul (100 soms), Jalal-Abad (71.61 soms) and Bishkek (70.95 soms) cities, and the lowest prices for it were registered in Kara-Suu (30 soms), Talas (30.94 soms) and Osh (31.18 soms) cities.

«Retail prices of carrots exceeded the national average in Bishkek (45.10 soms), Isfana (43.87 soms) and Tokmak (43.18 soms). The lowest prices for it were registered in Kara-Suu (25 soms), Batken (27.81 soms) and Osh (30 soms),» the National Statistical Committee said.
