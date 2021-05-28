21:23
Over 83,000 children of migrants registered in Kyrgyzstan

There are 83,197 registered children in Kyrgyzstan, whose parents are in migration. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development provided such data to 24.kg news agency.

Not all of them found themselves in a difficult life situation. According to the results of the first quarter of 2021, only 1,457 children of them in a difficult life situation.

The deputies adopted the draft of the new version of the Child Code in the first reading. According to the initiators, the bill will improve the child protection system, as well as increase the responsibility of parents — labor migrants — by introducing a requirement to draw up a power of attorney for temporary care of a child.
