Deputy asks ecologists to support Kyrgyzstan in dispute with Centerra Gold

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Imanaliev appealed to international environmental organizations with a request to support Kyrgyzstan in a dispute with Centerra Gold. He stated this at a meeting of the Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg (Russia).

Its participants discussed the main global environmental problems of nature and climate preservation, as well as new approaches to solving issues in this area.

The members of the Kyrgyz delegation informed about the international environmental initiatives of Kyrgyzstan in the field of environmental protection and decisions taken in the field of protecting the mountain ecosystem of the country.

«Kanybek Imanaliev and Baktybek Turusbekov brought to the attention of the international expert community the position of Kyrgyzstan on the situation around Kumtor mine. In particular, they informed about numerous violations of the environmental and mining technical standards by Centerra Gold during the development of the gold mine in the territory of Issyk-Kul region,» the statement says.

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan took note of the interim report of the state commission for checking the activities of Kumtor. The term of work of the commission has been extended for another three months. The deputies also agreed to impose external management on the company.

Centerra Gold Inc. has already announced arbitration proceedings against the government of Kyrgyzstan.