18:22
USD 83.38
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.14
English

Deputy asks ecologists to support Kyrgyzstan in dispute with Centerra Gold

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Imanaliev appealed to international environmental organizations with a request to support Kyrgyzstan in a dispute with Centerra Gold. He stated this at a meeting of the Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg (Russia).

Its participants discussed the main global environmental problems of nature and climate preservation, as well as new approaches to solving issues in this area.

The members of the Kyrgyz delegation informed about the international environmental initiatives of Kyrgyzstan in the field of environmental protection and decisions taken in the field of protecting the mountain ecosystem of the country.

«Kanybek Imanaliev and Baktybek Turusbekov brought to the attention of the international expert community the position of Kyrgyzstan on the situation around Kumtor mine. In particular, they informed about numerous violations of the environmental and mining technical standards by Centerra Gold during the development of the gold mine in the territory of Issyk-Kul region,» the statement says.

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan took note of the interim report of the state commission for checking the activities of Kumtor. The term of work of the commission has been extended for another three months. The deputies also agreed to impose external management on the company.

Centerra Gold Inc. has already announced arbitration proceedings against the government of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/195634/
views: 109
Print
Related
Kyrgyzaltyn tells about purchase of gold from Kumtor
Akylbek Japarov does not rule out reconciliation with Centerra Gold
Kumtor’s case: Temir Sariev summoned for interrogation
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
«Кыргызалтын» опровергает перевод $29 миллионов на несанкционированный счет
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Strike issue raised at Kumtor mine
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Centerra Gold объявила о возбуждении дела против Тенгиза Болтурука
National Bank comments on purchase of gold from Kumtor
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
28 May, Friday
17:32
Iskhak Pirmatov gives up his deputy seat Iskhak Pirmatov gives up his deputy seat
17:29
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with residents of Ak-Sai
17:20
Deputy asks ecologists to support Kyrgyzstan in dispute with Centerra Gold
17:12
Kyrgyzaltyn tells about purchase of gold from Kumtor
17:07
Akylbek Japarov does not rule out reconciliation with Centerra Gold