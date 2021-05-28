15:19
15 people complain about torture to Ombudsman Institute in 2021

Since the beginning of the year, 15 people have applied to the Ombudsman Institute on the facts of torture. The head of the Obmudsman’s Office Askat Azarbekov announced at a round table discussion.

According to him, torture is difficult to prove, since some law enforcement officials seek to hide this fact.

«There are law enforcers who, in order to extract confessions from a detainee, torture him or her. There are facts when drugs are planted on people to make them pay. The Ombudsman Institute is checking such an appeal in Osh region. The applicant had previously served a sentence in detention facilities. Internal affairs officers, in collusion with another civilian, intimidate him saying that they will plant drugs on him, if he does not pay them a certain amount,» Askat Azarbekov told.
