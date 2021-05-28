12:17
283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,866 in total

At least 283 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 169 people got infected in Bishkek, 15 — in Osh city, 35— in Chui region, 5 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 8 — in Naryn region, 26 — Issyk-Kul region, 15 — in Jalal-Abad region, 6 — in Batken region.

In total, 103,866 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
