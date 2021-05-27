Sadyr Japarov in Batken region: New school, outposts, meetings with people

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of a new building of secondary school in Borborduk village, Leilek district of Batken region. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to the project, the two-storey building of the school is designed for 225 students. Sadyr Japarov wished that the educational institution trained highly professional specialists who could contribute to the development of the country in the future.

The President also visited Zhany-Zher frontier outpost in Leilek district. At a meeting with servicemen, he noted that the territorial integrity of the state has been preserved thanks to the preparedness, high morale and heroism of the border guards and law enforcement agencies of the republic. Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of further improving the country’s defense capability and strengthening security of state borders.

The head of state talked with residents of Borborduk and Dostuk villages, who voiced their concerns. He stressed that Batken region would be given a special status for the socio-economic development of the region in the near future. Within the framework of this status, the region will be provided with a number of benefits, including it is planned to introduce a special tax and investment regime.

«We are doing and will do everything necessary to ensure stability and security, as well as further comprehensive development of Batken region in order to improve the social and economic infrastructure of settlements, reduce unemployment, provide local residents with jobs and many other components,» Sadyr Japarov said.