At least 140 children affected by the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were sent to rest in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, the children are accompanied by six teachers.

After Issyk-Kul, the children will go on vacation to Semetei lyceum in Kadamdzhai for 15 days.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.