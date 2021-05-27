11:57
USD 83.01
EUR 101.61
RUB 1.13
English

376 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,583 in total

At least 376 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 238 people got infected in Bishkek, 17 — in Osh city, 66— in Chui region, 14 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region, 21 — Issyk-Kul region, 9 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 103,583 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/195367/
views: 131
Print
Related
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,625 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 488 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
COVID-19: Indian strain of coronavirus detected in 53 countries
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.6 million people globally
COVID-19: It is too early to talk about third wave decline in Kyrgyzstan
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,641 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 509 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
207 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,207 in total
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
27 May, Thursday
11:52
SCNS announces details of detention of Aziz Surakmatov SCNS announces details of detention of Aziz Surakmatov
11:36
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:20
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:14
3,625 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 488 - in serious condition
11:09
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours