COVID-19: Indian strain of coronavirus detected in 53 countries

The World Health Organization has found the Indian strain of coronavirus (B.1.617) in 53 countries. The report published on the organization’s website says.

In addition, unofficial data obtained by the organization indicate that this type of coronavirus has been detected in seven more countries: Australia, China, Cambodia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea and the overseas region of France Reunion.

The report says that the first cases of infection with the Indian variant were registered in Algeria, Botswana, Brazil, Ghana, Finland, Curacao, Kenya within a week.

The organization noted that this strain is more infectious. Data on severity of the disease it causes and the risk of re-infection are still being studied.