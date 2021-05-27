10:26
USD 83.01
EUR 101.61
RUB 1.13
English

COVID-19: Indian strain of coronavirus detected in 53 countries

The World Health Organization has found the Indian strain of coronavirus (B.1.617) in 53 countries. The report published on the organization’s website says.

In addition, unofficial data obtained by the organization indicate that this type of coronavirus has been detected in seven more countries: Australia, China, Cambodia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea and the overseas region of France Reunion.

The report says that the first cases of infection with the Indian variant were registered in Algeria, Botswana, Brazil, Ghana, Finland, Curacao, Kenya within a week.

The organization noted that this strain is more infectious. Data on severity of the disease it causes and the risk of re-infection are still being studied.
link: https://24.kg/english/195332/
views: 117
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.6 million people globally
COVID-19: It is too early to talk about third wave decline in Kyrgyzstan
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,641 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 509 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
207 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,207 in total
Kyrgyzstan runs out of first dose of COVID-19 vaccines
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.1 million people globally
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,775 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 510 - in serious condition
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
27 May, Thursday
10:05
President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Batken and Osh regions President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Batken and Osh region...
09:55
Temir Sariev interrogated at Military Prosecutor's Office
09:46
Georgia opens land border for foreigners, including from Kyrgyzstan
09:34
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov detained
09:30
COVID-19: Indian strain of coronavirus detected in 53 countries
26 May, Wednesday
19:21
Kyrgyzstan develops Smart Bazhy digital platform
19:03
Advisor to Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Chechnya
18:54
Coordination Council of partners for agricultural development established
18:46
Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from 7 Russian cities
18:37
CEC schedules mayoral elections in four cities for June 11