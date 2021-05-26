CEC schedules mayoral elections in four cities for June 11

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has scheduled mayoral elections in four cities and towns.

According to the CEC, these are Naryn, Nookat, Mailuu-Suu and Kok-Zhangak. Local councils will elect the mayor on June 11. Elections of mayor will be held in Batken, Jalal-Abad, Sulukta, Balykchi, Kyzyl-Kiya, Isfana, Aidarken, Kadamdzhay, Kerben, Shopokov, Kaindy, Kemin, Orlovka, Karakol, Talas, Uzgen and Cholpon-Ata on June 7.

The CEC reminds that a candidate with no criminal record, with work experience in government agencies and a diploma of higher education can run for mayor. In addition, the candidate for the post of the head of the city municipality must confirm his or her knowledge of the state language by passing Kyrgyztest.

Mayoral elections are held by the territorial election commission within 20 calendar days from the date they were set.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. The results of elections in Bishkek were canceled; earlier, the CEC invalidated the results of voting in Osh and Tokmak cities.

The date of the repeat elections has not yet been set. The deadlines for submitting notifications, registration of parties and campaigning are reduced by a third.