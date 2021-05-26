16:12
EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants

A package of amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be sent for intrastate coordination. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

The day before, the EEC Board reportedly approved the draft of the 2nd big protocol, which includes amendments to the EAEU Treaty. The document will be sent for intrastate approval.

«The package includes over 130 amendments. They are aimed at eliminating the gaps in legal regulation identified in the course of law enforcement practice, bringing terminology used in the Treaty to uniformity, endowing the commission with a number of powers and implementation of measures of strategic directions for development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025,» the Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the EEC Sergei Glazyev said.

The 2nd big protocol includes amendments to Article 97 of the EAEU Treaty «Labor activity of workers of the member states». In particular, it is proposed to exclude the current restrictions for migrants who apply for work in the field of pedagogical and legal activities in another state of the Union. They currently must go through the established recognition of educational documents procedure.

The proposed changes include the possibility for workers to change the purpose of entry without leaving the territory of the state of employment.

In addition, the document proposes to empower the EEC in terms of standardization, special protective, anti-dumping and countervailing measures, sanitary, veterinary, sanitary and quarantine, phytosanitary measures, competition, regulation of the activities of natural monopolies.
