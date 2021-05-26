16:12
COVID-19: Sinopharm vaccine delivery issue resolved

The issue of delivery of the second batch of Sinopharm vaccine has been resolved. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a message with name of the city is expected from the PRC to take 150,000 doses of the vaccine.

«If they say it today, then tomorrow or the day after tomorrow it will be the Kyrgyz Republic. The Russian Sputnik V should arrive by the end of May — 80,000 doses of the first and second components (40,000 each),» Uluk-Bek Bekturganov said.

He noted that citizens would get these vaccines free of charge.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstanis would have to pay for Sputnik V.

As for the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX mechanism, the exact dates have not yet been announced. It is expected in late May — early June.

Vaccination with the first dose has been completed in Bishkek. Regions of the republic are also running out of the first component.
link: https://24.kg/english/195269/
views: 112
