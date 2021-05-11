14:29
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstanis to pay for Sputnik V vaccine

Kyrgyzstanis will be vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine for a fee. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Antimonopoly Committee has not yet established the final cost.

Persons over 65 years old, having chronic diseases, doctors, teachers and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be vaccinated with Sputnik V free of charge. The rest will have to pay.

Kyrgyzstan received two batches of the Russian vaccine, 20,000 doses each (the first and second components), 5,000 of them were provided as a humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation. Two doses of the vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan about $ 20 (about 1,700 soms).

The third batch of the remaining 20,000 doses is expected at the end of May.

«We signed a contract for 1 million doses in April. Delivery in batches of 100,000-200,000 doses will begin in June. By the end of May, 420,000 doses of AstraZeneca will also be received, it will be free. People will have a choice between the Chinese (Sinopharm), Russian and European vaccines,» Uluk-Bek Bekturganov told.

Russia has promised Kyrgyzstan 500,000 doses of Sputnik V on a grant basis. The delays are associated with a large waiting list of other countries for the vaccine. If humanitarian aid is received, then the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, according to the Deputy Minister, will get the vaccine free of charge.

The vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. More than 41,000 people have been vaccinated as of May 8, including 5,300 with the second dose.
