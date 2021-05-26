Vaccination with first dose completed in Bishkek

Vaccination with the first dose against COVID-19 has been completed in Bishkek. The head of the Center for Immunoprophylaxis of the Bishkek Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Burul Asylbekova told at a briefing.

According to her, 22,260 people have been vaccinated in the city, including 6,266 — with the second dose.

«There were no complications or deaths after vaccination. Vaccination with the second dose continues,» Burul Asylbekova noted.

Earlier, the Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency that Kyrgyzstan is running out of the first dose of Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines.