14:40
USD 83.25
EUR 102.06
RUB 1.13
English

Vaccination with first dose completed in Bishkek

Vaccination with the first dose against COVID-19 has been completed in Bishkek. The head of the Center for Immunoprophylaxis of the Bishkek Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Burul Asylbekova told at a briefing.

According to her, 22,260 people have been vaccinated in the city, including 6,266 — with the second dose.

«There were no complications or deaths after vaccination. Vaccination with the second dose continues,» Burul Asylbekova noted.

Earlier, the Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency that Kyrgyzstan is running out of the first dose of Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines.
link: https://24.kg/english/195254/
views: 54
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan runs out of first dose of COVID-19 vaccines
Defrosting of Sputnik V: Damage amounted to about 840,000 soms
Additional vaccination center opened in Bishkek
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
50,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador of Russia: Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Kyrgyzstan will continue
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines, $ 54 million grant
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstanis to pay for Sputnik V vaccine
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan
41,854 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis
26 May, Wednesday
14:30
Vaccination with first dose completed in Bishkek Vaccination with first dose completed in Bishkek
14:10
Four people die in traffic accident in Suusamyr valley
14:06
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:56
3,641 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 509 - in serious condition
13:48
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
25 May, Tuesday
18:15
Russian and Kyrgyz Post to halve delivery fees