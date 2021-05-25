18:50
Borders, security: Meeting between Putin and Japarov in expert assessment

Working meeting between the President of Kyrgyzstan and the leader of Russia, which ended yesterday in Sochi city, is still a topic commented on by political scientists and experts. The head of the Eurasian Analytical Club Nikita Mendkovich told 24.kg news agency what topics of discussion were the main ones and why.

«Apart from economic cooperation, security remains an important topic. Against the background of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, the crisis in Afghanistan may be aggravated, and one of the main problems of the CSTO is repelling of this threat,» he said.

According to the Russian expert, the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov came down to discussing several topics.

«The main questions were related to solution of the recent border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and the coronavirus topic. The pandemic is not over yet and the problems associated with it have not been resolved,» Nikita Mendkovich said.

Resumption of passenger traffic was also raised among topical issues. To do this, it is necessary to reduce the problem of spread of coronavirus to an acceptable level in order to minimize risks for the country of entry.

As for the settlement of the border conflict, the expert described these events as «the biggest tragedy» in Central Asia in recent years.

«Many people have suffered due to long-standing territorial disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. There are victims, even more people have lost their homes and property. This should not happen again, the border problem must be resolved as soon as possible,» Nikita Mendkovich said.

Answering a question about cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, the expert listed several promising areas.

«I will repeat myself, security remains an important topic. USA withdraws troops from Afghanistan. An aggravation of the crisis in this country is possible. One of the main problems of the CSTO is repelling a possible threat. That is why the Russian leadership met with the President of Tajikistan and held consultations with his Kyrgyz counterpart,» he said.

The expert noted that Russia remains a strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan since bilateral relations between the countries are not damaged.

«The presidents of the two countries show political will to preserve and develop cooperation in various fields — from defense to the economy and the humanitarian sphere. Therefore, there is hope that it will be possible to maintain and deepen the current level of relations between Moscow and Bishkek for mutual benefit,» Nikita Mendkovich concluded.
