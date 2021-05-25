Akyrky Koch film participates in Film Festival in Iran

The film directed by Bakyt Mukul and Dastan Japar uulu Akyrky Koch (The Road to Eden) participates in the competition program «Eastern Perspective» of Fajr International Film Festival in Iran. Website of the Cinematography Development Fund says.

The film festival will be held in a hybrid format from May 26 to June 2 in Tehran.

In addition to films from Kyrgyzstan, films from Japan, Vietnam, China, Iran, Korea, Turkey, Jordan, Palestine and Qatar also participate in the festival.

The main character of the film, Kubat Aliev, an outstanding retired writer and widower, lives alone in his Khrushchev-era apartment. One day he learns that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. Kubat sells his apartment to pay for his treatment. But soon his younger brother is beaten by debt collectors. Kubat faces a difficult choice — to help his brother or friend.

The film stars Marat Alyshpaev, Shaiyrgul Kasymalieva, Busurman Odurakaev, Anara Azhikanova, Kalipa Usenova, Omurzak Toktomuratov. Elnura Osmonalieva is the co-producer of the film.

The Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) has been one of the most important cultural events in the film industry of Iran since 1982.