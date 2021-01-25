12:12
Akyrky Koch movie wins main prize at Dhaka International Film Festival

Akyrky Koch (The Road to Eden) film, directed by Bakyt Mukul and Dastan Japar uulu ,won the Grand Prix at the prestigious Dhaka International Film Festival (Bangladesh). The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The main character of the film, Kubat Aliev, an outstanding retired writer and widower, lives alone in his Khrushchev-era apartment. One day he learns that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. Kubat sells his apartment to pay for his treatment. But soon his younger brother is beaten by debt collectors. Kubat faces a difficult choice — to help his brother or friend.

The film stars Marat Alyshpaev, Shaiyrgul Kasymalieva, Busurman Odurakaev, Anara Azhikanova, Kalipa Usenova, Omurzak Toktomuratov. Elnura Osmonalieva is the co-producer of the film.

The festival took place from January 16 to January 24, 2021.
