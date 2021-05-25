12:43
3,775 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 510 - in serious condition

At least 3,775 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

At least 2,200 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,575, including 90 people are in an extremely serious condition, 420 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,051 people — is assessed as moderate, 14 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 314 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 228 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 4, in Chui region — 58, in Osh region — 5, in Talas region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region —8, in Jalal-Abad region — 8.

In total, 96,433 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
