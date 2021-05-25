12:42
298 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,000 in total

At least 298 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

According to her, 144 people got infected in Bishkek, 23 — in Osh city, 86— in Chui region, 7 — in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 13 — in Naryn region, 18 — Issyk-Kul region, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 103,000 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
